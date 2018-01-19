Bungie on Destiny 2 Faction Rally issues: 'This was on us, no excuses'

Let me offer you a brief glimpse behind the scenes at PCGamer.com. On Tuesday, a new Destiny 2 Faction Rally kicked off whereafter it emerged a throttle had been applied to the event's faction tokens—the markers of success which, once converted into engrams, can be used to obtain armour, cosmetics and weapons.

I don't play much of Destiny 2, so I asked my colleague Andy Chalk if he had something to share on the subject from a player's perspective. "Oh, I could probably find a few things to say," he told me. 1196 words later , and I got the distinct impression our Andy wasn't best pleased with the changes.

This was a view shared in numerous threads on the game's subreddit , to which developer Bungie has now replied.

"There has been a lot of feedback on some of the changes made to Faction Rallies in Season 2," so says community manager Cozmo in this weekly update post . "I’d like to take a moment to list some of the larger topics. There is an ongoing process at Bungie to assess how we want to change Destiny 2 in the weeks to come, and your voice is a crucial part of it.

"There was an issue in the previous Faction Rallies where players were earning hundreds of Faction Tokens per hour without firing a single shot. In the recent December 12 update, Faction Token rewards were added to an existing system that was locking players out from Lost Sector Rewards.

"We have heard player feedback that this solution was too disruptive. We’re looking at a change that won’t make players feel forced to run to and from a single chest for hours while also not placing a hard stop on enjoying Lost Sectors. We want to ensure that every time you open a chest there is loot inside. We’ll share more details on this before the next Faction Rallies."

The post continues: "The other question that players immediately asked when decrypting their Faction Engrams was: 'Where are the new Season 2 weapons?' It was not made clear beforehand that the new Season 2 weapons would be added throughout the events of the Season rather than all at once in the beginning. This was on us. No excuses."

Bungie concludes by pointing aggrieved players to this information on how weapons will be rolled out from hereon, before assuring us details on what to expect from Season 2's Iron Banner are coming next week.