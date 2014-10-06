The Crew skids into December

The persistent world multiplayer racing game The Crew, as we reminded you last month, was originally slated to hit the road on November 14. Today, however, Ubisoft tapped the brakes.

The announcement of the delay contained no specifics about why it's been pushed back, only that it has, and that Ubisoft remains "committed to delivering a revolutionary experience in the driving genre," in the words of Creative Director Julian Gerighty.

The delay will allow Ubisoft to hold a second closed beta, but sadly it will only be for the console editions of the game. The Crew is now slated to come out on December 2. To find out more about the game, get behind the wheel of our coast-to-coast hands-on from August.