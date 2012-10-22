The Castle Doctrine: Sleep is Death creator Jason Rohrer reveals new game

What next for Jason Rohrer, developer of the minimalistic Passage , the collaborative storytelling tool Sleep is Death , and procedurally generated shooter Inside a Star-Filled Sky ? Well, a "massively multiplayer game of burglary and home defense," obviously. Rohrer revealed as much on his new game's official site , along with a couple of images that show a man in a mask, traps, and dead things.

Intriguingly, The Castle Doctrine's site opens with a fake Yellow Pages advert for a security system, followed by an unexplained list of names and phone numbers. What do they mean? We asked official numbers man Hurley From Lost for an explanation, and he told us: "My name is Jorge - leave me alone before I call the police." You heard it here first: massive conspiracy, with Jason Rohrer right at the top.

Conspiracy aside, we know that The Castle Doctrine is "Coming soon for PC/Mac/Linux", and that it's a 2D, top-down affair. The following image appears to show a man getting eaten by dogs, giant rats, or even giant rat-dogs, or possibly something else entirely. Enjoy!