The Black Ops 4 beta will be updated in September, so don't delete it

Activision said players should keep the client installed so they don't have to redownload the whole thing in September.

Did you play the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 multiplayer beta over the weekend? Did you like it? Are you looking forward to the second beta, coming in September, which will include the Blackout battle royale mode? If you answered "yes" to questions 1 and 3 (number 2 is optional), then Activision has a helpful suggestion. 

Obviously it matters less if you have huge, uncapped bandwidth at your fingertips, but if you don't—if you had to, say, pull an overnight download to get it onto your PC—then not having to do that all over again in a month is a pretty big plus. Obviously you'll still have to deal with a download of some (probably considerable) size, but an update is bound to be a lot less chunky and time-consuming than a full reinstall. 

The start date for round two of the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 public beta hasn't been set. If you want to get in on the action but haven't signed up for it yet, you can do so at callofduty.com.

Andy Chalk

Andy covers the day-to-day happenings in the big, wide world of PC gaming—the stuff we call "news." In his off hours, he wishes he had time to play the 80-hour RPGs and immersive sims he used to love so much.
