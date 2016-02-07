MMOs are some of the biggest, most ambitious games made. They create sprawling worlds for us to live in, populated by hordes of other players to meet and enemies to defeat. But the mountain that World of Warcraft clawed its way to the top of is littered with the bones of fallen competitors and predecessors. Some have shut down entirely while others fizzled out, never truly living up to the promises and potential they made before launching.

But don't be too sad. Somewhere out there is a wonderful MMO heaven where all MMOs go when they die. It's a magical place full of eager subscribers who will never abandon them for better games, a place where every patch only makes the game better instead of worse and where the realities of business don't hold any sway. Many of those MMOs might be there now, and so to honor them, we're taking a look at the biggest MMO failures in history.