The best Z270 motherboard

Last year was crazy with new processor launches from AMD and Intel. Intel got things started with a refresh of its existing Skylake architecture, codenamed Kaby Lake, which brought higher clockspeeds and a few new features to the existing LGA1151 platform. AMD countered with its Ryzen processors and the AM4 platform, and then Intel launched its enthusiast Skylake-X/Kaby Lake-X parts with LGA2066 and AMD countered with Threadripper and socket TR4.
With all the new processors, it can be difficult to know what the best gaming motherboards are the best for each platform. Intel's new 8th Gen Coffee lake processors is out now, and while they use the same LGA1151 socket as Kaby Lake, the processors require new 300-series chipsets. But if you're looking to build a new mainstream gaming system with an Intel processor, where the Core i7-7700K and Core i5-7600K remain respectable choices at reasonable prices, you'll want to start with a Z270 motherboard.
The jump in features, style, and performance from Z97 to Z270 has been dramatic and useful to enthusiasts of all stripes, far outstripping CPU advancements since Haswell. Most Z270 motherboards support multiple x4 PCIe Gen3 M.2 slots, sufficient PCIe lanes dual-GPU configurations, subtle or changeable color schemes, Realtek’s new ALC1220 audio codec is commonplace, and there are a host of refinements for overclocking. Mounts for 3D-printed add-ons are even starting to appear.
Meanwhile, legacy ports are starting to disappear. USB 2.0 headers and back-panel connectors are getting swapped for 3.0 and 3.1 counterparts. SATA port counts are getting shaved to free resources and space for M.2 and U.2 storage. All the boards here feature at least a pair of M.2 slots, and all are full-speed, 32 Gb/s implementations. The days of SATA may be numbered (at least if they can get prices on M.2 SSDs down to more reasonable levels).
The Z270 chipset (and other 200-series parts) remain backwards compatible with 6th Gen Skylake CPUs, and 100-series chipsets will also work with 7th Gen Kaby Lake processors. However, Z270 provides four additional PCIe lanes, which is why we're seeing more M.2 slots this round, and you'll also need a 200-series chipset if you want to use Intel's Optimus Memory technology.
While most motherboards will work well, enthusiasts will often want more than the base level of performance and features. After extensive research and testing, these are the best Z270 motherboards.
The midrange Maximus Hero IX lived up to its name during testing, taking on motherboards costing almost twice as much and frequently pulling ahead on performance or features, making it best overall pick for Z270.
Gunmetal grey heatsink shapes and relatively restrained styling clothe this otherwise hardcore gaming product in upscale attire. Leave off the Aura lighting and you might assume it’s a workstation board. This neutral color scheme works well for extravagant rig builders too; just turn on the lights, match your colors, and you’re good to go, no matter what neon-colored components or cases you have in mind.
Hardware hobbyists will also find plenty to play around with. Subtly incorporated along the upper right and lower board edges are buttons for power, system reboot, memory reset, and BIOS entry, which are welcome additions when tinkering on a workbench. Extensive and well-placed fan headers are backed by features such a flow tachometer for water cooling loops and ASUS’s in-depth BIOS fan control.
What’s more, all this attention pays off with the highest multiplier and memory numbers among the boards tested here. The Hero IX managed a stress-free 5.1 GHz and pushed two-stick memory configurations beyond their rated 3600 MHz capacity. Further, post-benchmark BCLK testing raised that to almost 5.2 GHz without incident before heat became a factor. None of the other boards here came close, with the Hero even upstaging ASUS’s own, more expensive Formula IX.
Ten USB ports on the back I/O panel mean plenty of external connectors, but internal USB headers are limited to three, one of each generation. This means just a single USB 2.0 header, so system builders with water-cooled systems like Corsair’s H115i that require a USB header will need to plan ahead with either an internal USB expander or an adapter cable for the USB 3.0 or 3.1 headers.
The onboard Intel v219 Ethernet LAN controller is a smart low-latency choice, but Wi-Fi and Bluetooth would have been welcome additions for a product released in 2017. With Intel 7265 M.2 wireless modules under $20 online, leaving this feature off a premium motherboard that retails for over $200 seems like deliberate product segmentation, although MSI’s Z270 XPower is even more cynical since it retails for a cool $100 more and doesn’t have Wi-Fi or Bluetooth either.
Stylish design with built-in I/O cover and LED backlighting
Intel Ethernet
Ancient Realtek ALC892 audio
Poor overclocking results
While there’s plenty to like about Z270, the extra dollars required for buy-in are a drawback. Component manufacturers haven’t been shy about hiking prices for the last few chipset generations, although the hit isn’t as big as it was from Z97 to Z170. A quick scan at Newegg yields a cost basement around $105 for an entry-level Z270 board.
MSI’s Tomahawk series retails just a few bucks above this price floor but delivers a credible midrange set of features and build quality nonetheless. The dark grey and red color scheme includes red backlighting, a screened pattern on the PCB, and a built-in I/O shroud with illuminated logo. The result is handsome, and if potential component color choice clashes worry you, there’s an arctic white version available that looks even better and will match any style you have in mind.
Don’t expect top-shelf memory performance or CPU speeds with this budget board, however. The multiplier test came up short at 4.9 GHz and memory was limited to 3200MHz. Benchmark numbers reflected this, but didn’t affect observed gaming performance too much. Exotic components like pre-binned 5GHz CPUs and high-speed DDR4 aren’t usually on the menu with budget builds anyway.
Rear I/O includes 8 USB ports, including one type C and five type A USB 3.1 connectors. Ethernet is handled via Intel’s low-latency V219 controller.
One drawback worth mentioning is the aging Realtek ALC 892 audio codec. While perfectly adequate for standard duties, most of the other boards here sport the new ALC 1220, which incorporates around five years of advancements. Fortunately, MSI’s codec implementation is a good one, so this isn’t a deal breaker, but if cutting edge sound is part of your plan, look elsewhere.
For ultra-budget builds, MSI’s H270 Tomahawk variants provide virtually identical looks and similar performance at even lower prices, although forget about overclocking or memory speeds above 2133.
MSI’s Z270 Gaming Pro Carbon adds to the winning recipe that made it a top pick for Z170, with the new version doubling the M.2 slots, adding more USB 3.1 ports, boosting audio in the form of Realtek’s ALC 1220 codec, and improving the board layout.
A restrained restyle retains the neutral colors of the Carbon series and includes new heatsinks, a refreshed chipset shield, reinforced DRAM slots, and a built-in I/O shroud that integrates into the updated, more balanced, LED Mystic Light implementation. There’s also an M.2 shield of questionable value, which you can read more about here.
There’s no question when it comes to performance, however. The MSI Gaming Pro Carbon is the lowest-cost motherboard to overclock the sample Kaby Lake i7-7700K processor used for this guide to 5 GHz. It also managed 3466MHz on the DRAM test, booting without issues in both two- and four-stick configurations, although 3600MHz proved unstable.
Along with the easy-to-use BIOS, this makes system tuning rewarding, although you won’t find the same hardware support or in-depth options that dedicated overclocking boards or high-end products provide. You will get similar performance however, which provides its own kind of thrill.
Building with the board also proves satisfying, as the previously unused PCB area along the right edge is now populated with components, relaxing the tight layout considerably. Connectors for the CPU fan, system fan, and 1151 socket power all have improved access, for example, so your knuckles and fingertips will thank you.
Sacrifices mostly involve removing or substituting legacy ports, a forgivable sin. Back panel USB 2.0 connectors are reduced to two from four to make room for more USB 3.1, and eSATA disappears from the PCB along with one PCI-E 1X slot, leaving three. Notable, but most users won’t miss them.
Where's the 3T3R Wi-Fi, third M.2 slot, or teamable Ethernet?
No segment of the motherboard market shows the upward surge in pricing better than Z270’s high-end products. This is clearly where all the manufacturers want to play, and fierce competition for enthusiast dollars at this level is one of the reasons the gaming hardware market is booming.
ASUS traditionally does very well here, but that gap has closed with each generation since Sandy Bridge. Profitable markets mean everyone is stepping up their game for a piece of the action, and the result is the near-tie photo finish victory for ASUS’s Maximus IX Formula. ASUS keeps its crown for another cycle, but it’s anybody’s game from here on out.
In a sense, the Formula IX’s victory is one for style. Although there’s plenty of substance on tap here, it’s the slick looks and funky flash built into the Maximus that set this motherboard apart from the competition, even in the current LED-overloaded landscape.
Armored on both sides and resplendent with muted back-lit finery, the latest Formula holds up the family heritage well and feels impressively solid. As expected for a high-end product, performance pushes the envelope, with CPU speeds exceeding 5GHz during post-benchmark exploratory BCLK tuning. The built-in EK waterblock support has internal modifications that lower temperatures over the Formula VIII implementation.
In this case, the vertical slot allows ASUS space for a second M.2 connector without compromising the Formula’s layout or armor shielding. A metal guide is provided for reinforcement. In addition to storage, audio hardware also gets some attention, with Realtek’s ALC 1220 codec supplanting the earlier ALC 1150 implementation on the previous Z170 version.
Micro motherboards are back in business again thanks to the success of Intel’s NUC initiative and the evolution of game streaming, with ITX sized systems enjoying a renewed relevance for DIY gamers. These smaller boards often provide features that far outstrip similarly priced ATX boards, perfect for budget builders who don’t mind limited expansion options down the road.
ASUS’s new Strix products are the entry level for the Republic of Gamers lineup, but the Z270I feels as premium as the Maximus motherboards at the top of the stack. Sharing the same dark grey, brushed metal heatsinks and thick PCB as the big boards, it feels like a bargain at list price.
Like most ITX boards, an M.2 slot lives on the flipside in an inaccessible area after initial installation but ASUS includes another slot on the top of the Strix, hidden underneath what looks like the chipset shield in small channel that accommodates drive sticks up to 80mm in length.
Aura lighting makes it onboard as well, with a line of LEDs under the motherboard's right side and an RGB header for external lighting strips. Wi-Fi is provided via 2T2R Atheros wireless at roughly half gigabit speed, and the hardware also handles Bluetooth 4.1 duties. Realtek’s new ALC 1220A CODEC is used for audio, supported with ASUS’s SupremeFX tweaks and an updated software layer; useful additions since many ITX systems are destined for living room media use.
Shortcomings are inevitable in such a tiny package, and the Strix has a few. While previous ROG ITX boards from ASUS had no trouble reaching memory and multiplier limits with Haswell and Skylake, the Z270i Strix struggled to reach 5GHz via multiplier and couldn’t support 3600MHz DDR4 DRAM.
While the numbers were better than MSI’s Z270I Gaming Pro Carbon ITX, there’s still room for improvement, especially with ASRock’s Fatality Z270 GAMING-ITX/AC offering extras like built-in Thunderbolt 3. If that's something you want, ASRock's offering is a close second.
The motherboards recommended in this guide all received various forms of hands-on evaluation including enclosure installation (full tower, mid-tower, and ITX where applicable), performance benchmarking, stability testing, and a follow-up period of real-world break-in usage that focuses on gaming, entertainment, and media software.
When possible, all tests are performed with the same components installed to remove any variables except the motherboard itself. We also researched the entire field of Z270 motherboards and narrowed the list down to the best, most competitive boards before choosing these to test.
Benchmarks include AIDA 64 Extreme, PCMark 8, Cinebench 15, CrystalDiskMark, 3DMark FireStrike, PCMark 8, DPC Latency Checker, and others. The real-world break-in period encompasses office and creative work, media streaming, and gaming with a variety of demanding titles such as GTAV, Total War: Warhammer, DiRT Rally, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Far Cry Primal, Hitman, and others.
Gaming tests are run at 1080p at medium to high settings to remove any bottlenecks caused by graphics card performance. When possible, both single- and dual-graphics card configurations are tested to insure motherboard stability in SLI and Crossfire situations.
