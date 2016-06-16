The best indie VR games at E3

There was a lot more VR at E3 2016 than I was expecting, and I was extremely happy to see that it wasn’t all coming from the Sony and Oculus booths. I explored the IndieCade booth and found smaller VR projects that were just as impressive as Ubisoft’s Eagle Flight, but with much less attention on them. Games like Mare and Raw Data are great examples of how the indie market might be where VR thrives. Watch the video above to see some of my favorites from the show.