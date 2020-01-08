The best covers of 'Toss a Coin to Your Witcher'

In Netflix's Witcher TV series, Jaskier the bard—better known as Dandelion in the games—is something of a divisive character. But I think most people can agree that the theme song he writes for Geralt, his monster-slaying pal, is pretty damn catchy. 'Toss a Coin to Your Witcher' has become the White Wolf's official anthem, whether he likes it or not, and has inspired a bunch of people on the internet to perform their own covers. Here are some of our favourites, spanning a variety of instruments and genres. People really love this song.

Metal version

Russian choir version

Epic metal version

Acoustic version

Classical guitar version

Violin version

Eurobeat version

Piano version

Synthwave version

Ukulele version

Trumpet version

Club version

Bass version

Russian version

Kalimba version

Bagpipe version

Yeah... that's probably enough.