The 10-hour Mass Effect: Andromeda trial is now available to everyone

See how far it's come.

Origin Access subscribers were able to get a ten-hour head start on Mass Effect: Andromeda earlier this year, thanks to a "Play First" trial that went live roughly a week before the game's release. Now, four months down the road, that trial mode is being made available to everyone

We noted back in March that the initial early access trial of Andromeda probably did it no favors, because of the shaky condition the game was in at launch. That, I would guess, is a big part of why the doors are now being opened to everyone: To demonstrate that it works (at least mostly) better now. That's probably not the sort of thing EA expected to have to do back at the start of the year, but you do what you have to.

BioWare recently added the Batarians and a new "Platinum" difficulty level to Mass Effect: Andromeda's multiplayer Apex missions, but there's still no word on single-player DLC.

Andy Chalk

Andy covers the day-to-day happenings in the big, wide world of PC gaming—the stuff we call "news." In his off hours, he wishes he had time to play the 80-hour RPGs and immersive sims he used to love so much.
