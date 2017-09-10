Tell us about the worst glitches you've ever discovered

On December 28, 1998, Myth 2: Soulblighter was supposed to be released. With 200 thousand copies on their way to store shelves, a localizer working for Bungie discovered a glitch that, upon uninstalling the game, could erase a player's entire hard drive. In the end, Bungie took a huge financial hit by recalling every copy of the game before they could be sold so that the buggy code could be fixed. It was a potentially devastating bug.

Glitches in games come in all flavors. Sometimes they're as simple as an object clipping through a wall, or enemy AI behaving as it should. But today we're not asking for those harmless glitches. We want to hear your stories of bugs so bad they'd make any programmer cower in fear. They don't have to be game-ending—if you have a funny story about a glitch we want to hear it—but they should be confounding.

Drop your story in the comments and next week we'll sift through them and wrangle up the best tales and share them with you.