Teamfight Tactics is now playable on the League of Legends PBE

Teamfight Tactics, the League of Legends spin on Dota Auto Chess than was announced last week, is now live on the LoL Public Beta Environment. That means you can finally take the beta for a spin—as long as you have access to the PBE.

That, unfortunately, is a limiting factor. In order to access the PBE you need to be at least Honor level 3, meaning that, generally speaking, only active players with good records will be able to get in. (Honor is a reward system aimed at promoting good behavior in the game. Players begin each new League season at Honor level 2 and must work their way up from there.)

Riot shared some quick tips for players about to dip their toes into the Teamfight Tactics waters:

This is a beta —expect there are going to be bugs. Please help us by pointing them out!

—expect there are going to be bugs. Please help us by pointing them out! Give us feedback—what do you love, hate, etc? For this mode, we're dedicated to building it with you

Equip some emotes—you don't wanna miss those opportunities for juicy BM when you defeat someone on your battlefield

Repeat #2

If you're eligible for the PBE, you can sign up to take part here; if you're not, the good news is that you probably won't have to wait long to dive into Teamfight Tactics anyway: The full release is scheduled to arrive with the League of Legends 9.13 patch, which is expected to go live sometime next week. While you wait, there are Teamfight streamers a-plenty to watch on Twitch, and discussions to be had in a new Teamfight Tactics subreddit.