Nvidia GPU mining limiter 100% dodged by mining two cryptocurrencies at once

Cryptocurrency miners won't quit. Just when you thought Nvidia had deterred the cryptominers from buying up all the GPUs with the introduction of mining limiters on its 30-Series GPUs, yet another hash rate unlocking piece of software has surfaced. This time, bringing the miner's cards right back up to 100% efficiency, with some caveats.

In August, NBMiner almost nullified Nvidia's hash rate limiters. Now, new software known as T-Rex allows Ethereum miners to fully bypass the hash rate limiters, if only they mine some other cryptocurrency at the same time (via Toms Hardware).

"This option allows you to use the full potential of LHR cards," the Github page boasts, as long as your GPU has "enough VRAM to hold two DAGs/datasets by mining two cryptocurrencies simultaneously—ETH (~30%) and some other (~70%)."

Tips and advice (Image credit: Future) How to buy a graphics card: tips on buying a graphics card in the barren silicon landscape that is 2021

The page goes on to note some of the hash rates miners can expect from mining different cryptocurrency combinations with certain GPUs. An RTX 3080 Ti running on the T-Rex miner, for example, can reach 35.4 MH/s hash rates when mined with Ethereum, along with Ergo at 183.3 MH/s—effectively bypassing any limitations Nvidia had decided to set.

News of such a disruptive new hash rate unlocking software comes at a time when many of us are looking to finally upgrade our GPUs, after a drawn-out battle with silicon shortages, and stock issues aplenty.

It would be nice if miners could take a hint at this point and let us have our hobby back. But... hackers gotta hack, etc. Honestly, where's Ethereum at with the proof-of-stake plans it was promising?