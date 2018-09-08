System Shock: Enhanced Edition update adds 4K and official mod support

While we wait on Nightdive's remake of System Shock—due in 2020—the studio has given us the next best thing: a new version of the classic immersive sim that runs in 4K, has an adjustable field of view and extra keyboard rebinding options.

The new features arrive in a free update to System Shock: Enhanced Edition. It already offered graphical improvements on the base game plus basic mouselook support, but the latest update—called the 'source port update'—adds so much more, including new hi-res assets and smoother camera movement. You can read about all the additions here.

Crucially, it also adds official support for mods and fan-made missions, playable through a new menu. That means you can boot it up and jump right into System Shock: ReWired, the game's first ever fan-made campaign.

As the name of the update suggests, this is the first time System Shock has been rebuilt from the original source code, allowing it to be adapted to Nightdive's KEX engine. The source code was released to the public earlier this year.

You can pick up a Steam key for a mere $2 from the Humble Store—an 80% price cut that's active for the next five days. It's also available on Steam at 50% off or on GOG without a discount.

Wes sat down with Nightdive CEO Stephen Kick and business development director Larry Kuperman in March to discuss delays to the System Shock reboot—it's worth a read.