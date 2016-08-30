System Shock 3 reveals ‘dream’ development team

In December, Otherside Entertainment—the team behind Ultima Underworld successor Underworld Ascendant—teased a third System Shock game before promising to “rekindle the legendary fantasy RPG series.” In February, Warren Spector officially joined the developer and immediately headed up development, and now Otherside has announced the team he’ll be overseeing—a well-experienced crew whose team leaders boast a total of 90 years experience.

Deus Ex and Deus Ex: Invisible War’s lead writer Sheldon Pacotti will be filling the role of design director, for example, while Arturo Pulecio brings a wealth of experience from the likes of Lord of the Rings Online, Dungeons and Dragons Online and Warhammer Online, as SS3’s art director.

Jason Hughes—who played key roles in the development of Wing Commander, Star Wars, and Epic Mickey—assumes the position of tech director, and of course Spector himself played integral roles in crafting Underworld, System Shock and Deus Ex, not to mention Epic Mickey and its sequel Epic Mickey: The Power of Two.

Furthermore, working under these team leaders is a no less impressive squad of talent. “In addition, the team is consulting with members of the original System Shock teams within OtherSide Entertainment, including creative director Paul Neurath (System Shock, System Shock 2), lead designer Tim Stellmach (System Shock, Thief: The Dark Project) and art director Nate Wells (System Shock 2, BioShock),” reads a statement released by Otherside.

“OtherSide Austin will engage the talents of Terri Brosius, the voice behind the System Shock series’ malevolent AI, SHODAN, and concept artist Robb Waters (System Shock, BioShock). Outside creative consultants include Doug Church, game director on the original System Shock game.”

