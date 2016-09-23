System Rift, the first Deus Ex: Mankind Divided story DLC, lands on Steam with a new trailer

System Rift, the first of two Deus Ex: Mankind Divided “story DLCs” included with the game's season pass, is now live on Steam. The expansion reunites Adam Jensen with his former Sarif compatriot Frank Pritchard, who needs help breaking into one of the most secure databanks ever created. Naturally, this isn't just your garden-variety high-tech B&E: “In agreeing to help, Adam may also be able to uncover hints as to who the Illuminati really are.”

Side-by-side with the expansion, Eidos Montreal has also released a new Mankind Divided patch that fixes a few bugs, improves Tobii EyeTracking support, and adds a lens flare option. DirectX 12 support is still being worked on, and remains available through the DX12_preview branch. Instructions on accessing it, and notes on why you might (and might not) want to do so, are available on Steam.

If you don't happen to own the Deus Ex: Mankind Divided season pass, System Drift will set you back $12/£9.50.