Sword of the Stars 2 patch fixes some major issues, others said to persist

Sword of the Stars II did not have a good launch , and its developer was quick to accept blame for what was an unplayable game for many customers.

Now the first of what is likely to be many patches has come out, this one addressing several crash issues, major bugs and gameplay problems, some compatibility problems with multiplayer, and some interface improvements.

You can read the full changelog here . This comes on the heels of another major patch on Monday. It's also worth pointing out that a number of users still report that in-game sound remains broken. Others report certain features are not working. From the looks of things, and by the developer's own admission, SotS II has a long way to go.