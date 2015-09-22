Sword Coast Legends gets three-week delay

Sword Coast Legends was supposed to come out on September 8. Then it was delayed to September 29, AKA next week. If you've booked the day off work, imprisoned the kids in an Iso-Cube, and set up an intravenous drip so that you can fully commit to the cRPG on that date, I have some unfortunate news: it's been delayed again, this time until October 20.

Sword Coast Legends dev n-Space explains the delay here, stating that "the decision to delay the launch of Sword Coast Legends was not an easy one to make, but after receiving feedback from our dedicated community, it became clear that a few more weeks of polish would provide our customers with the best possible experience at launch".

There's a consolation prize of sorts, but only if you pre-order, and who knows whether this is going to be any good or not. You'll get the 'Head Start Access' content, including a spot of DLC, without having to be a part of that program.

While you wait, you could always read our recent interview with Sword Coast Legends game director Dan Tudge.