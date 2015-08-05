Sword Coast Legends gets a (brief) delay

The Infinity Engine-esque RPG Sword Coast Legends, as we mentioned in our June hands-on with its DM toolset, was supposed to come out on September 8. Today, however, developers n-Space and Digital Extremes have said that they're not quite going to make that date. But the extra wait will be brief: Sword Coast Legends is now slated to come out on September 29.

"Our fans deserve nothing less than whatever it takes on our part to deliver the compelling roleplaying dynamic of Dungeons & Dragons tabletop to the world of cooperative multiplayer video games," Sword Coast Legends Director Dan Tudge said in a statement. "If that means the game needs a few additional weeks of balancing, tuning and general polish—so be it."

On the upside, n-Space and Digital Extremes also announced that the first Sword Coast Legends DLC release, Rage of Demons, will be free for anyone who preorders the game. Rage of Demons will take players into the Underdark at the side of renowned Drow ranger Drizzt Do’Urden to do battle with demon lords who have been summoned from the Abyss. Details will be released in the future, but for now you can get a taste of what's coming from the official Dungeons & Dragons website.