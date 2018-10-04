Surviving Mars: Space Race adds a competitive twist to life on the red planet

Surviving Mars, a colony-building and management game akin to Sim City except the entire planet is a disaster that never stops happening, will get its first expansion later this year. Called Space Race, it puts the greatest nations and most powerful corporations on Earth against one another in a competition to acquire and control the Red Planet's limited resources.

Players will compete with AI-controlled colonies backed by Earth-bound sponsors to become the dominant power on Mars. You can trade with them, render aid, or jerk them around by luring important colonists to your side. Each sponsor has its own unique vehicle and building, as well as different challenges to be fulfilled on the road to colonization. And there will be new "narrative events" cropping up, "that help reveal the realities of life in the dome and challenge your management skills."

Surviving Mars: Space Race is available for pre-purchase on Steam for $12/£9. Owners of the Surviving Mars season pass will get it automatically.