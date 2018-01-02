Sumo Digital acquires EVE studio's Newcastle branch

EVE Online developer CCP Games has sold its Newcastle studio to Sumo Digital for an undisclosed fee.

The acquisition sees 34 staff members making the switch, with former executive producer Owen O'Brien assuming the role of studio director at the new outfit. Sumo's portfolio boasts the likes of Forza Horizon 3, Hitman's Colorado episode, and the incoming Crackdown 3—and it's now approaching two years in charge of the elusive zombie horror game Dead Island 2.

"As we say goodbye to our former colleagues we know that they will do great things there, and we can't wait to see what they do next," says CCP CEO Himalr Pétursson in a statement.

Sumo Digital's Paul Porter adds: "As we continue to expand this was a great opportunity to bring an experienced, talented and tight-knit team on board."

Prior to this deal, CCP and Sumo have worked together on the EVE Online-inspired FPS Project Nova. CCP's Newcastle branch was also responsible for VR spin-off EVE Valkyrie, however whether or not Sumo will pursue virtual reality moving forward remains unclear.