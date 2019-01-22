Suleiman and the Ottomans bring warlike ways to Civilization 6: Gathering Storm

Fraser said last week that the addition of Sweden to Civilization 6 in the Gathering Storm expansion will be just the thing for players who prefer cultural or diplomatic victories over the more traditional route of violent imperialism. If, on the other hand, violent imperialism is really your bag, then allow me to introduce Suleiman the Magnificent, head honcho of the Ottoman Empire.

Suleiman's unique ability is Grand Vizier, which unlocks a new governor named Ibrahim. A potential "major player in diplomacy," Ibrahim has his own promotion tree, is the only governor who can be established in another civilization, and is available only to Suleiman. The unique Ottman building is the Grand Bazaar, which replaces the Bank in commercial hubs and adds extra amenities and strategic resources in cities where it's placed.

The Janissary, a replacement for the Musketman, is Suleiman's unique unit: It's stronger and cheaper to build than a Musketman and starts with a free promotion, but consumes a population point from the city it's trained—unless it's raised in a conquered city. Make use of that knowledge as you see fit. The Ottomans also have access to the Barbary Corsair, a unique replacement for the Privateer that becomes available earlier in the game and does not incur a movement cost when conducting coastal raids.

The unique Ottoman ability is Great Turkish Bombard, which enables them to construct siege units much more quickly than other civilizations and grants them additional combat strength. Conquered cities do not lose population, and will also gain amenity and loyalty bonuses while under Ottoman control.

If war is your thing, then, it sounds like Suleiman could be your guy. Civilization 6: Gathering Storm is set to come out on February 14. It will also include Hungary, Canada, and catastrophic climate change.