Strike Suit Zero hits Kickstarter, with mechs and spaceships in tow

If you feel that you've not quite kickstarted enough projects lately - perhaps you've discovered some money down the back of the sofa, or you've recently sold a kidney - then, as Michael Parkinson would say, you might want to take a look at this . Strike Suit Zero is a Wing Commander/Freelancer-inspired space combat game with transformable ships and mechs - and it's looking abso-bloody-lutely amazing.

Unlike the similarly spacegasmic Star Citizen, Born Ready Games' Strike Suit Zero is fairly close to being done. This kickstarter exists so that it can be finished and then released, which as we understand it are two quite important parts of the development process. We mentioned the game back in January as one of our Best PC Games of 2012 , where we said that "it's a very '80s take on the space shooter, with ludicrous firepower and an infinite amount of power-ups." And you can trust us - we have a sort of fifth sense when it comes to space games.

With 28 days to go, Strike Suit Zero is at close to $23,000 of its relatively modest $100,000 goal, so there's a high to high chance of it being kickstarted. If you want to pledge some money anyway, here's the place to do it , but it'd be rude not to look at Born Ready's video pitch first.