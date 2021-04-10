Stellaris details its free 3.0 'Dick' update in new video

Stellaris is one of the best strategy games available on PC right now, a massive space sandbox that makes almost anything possible. Paradox Interactive already announced a free update for the game alongside the Nemesis Expansion, and now the developers have published a video showing off some of its features (embedded above).

Stellaris 3.0 'Dick' is named after Philip K Dick, the science fiction author behind The Man in the High Castle and Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep, the latter of which served as inspiration for the 1982 film Blade Runner. It's more fun to just call it the 'Dick update' than the 'Philip K Dick update' though, so that's what Paradox does.

The Dick update introduces significant reworks to the First Contact and Pop Growth mechanics, as well as a new Intel system and new industrial districts. There's also a new espionage system for gathering intelligence, which serves as the core for some of the features in the separate Nemesis Expansion. Paradox says the update contains a heap of bug fixes and improvements, too. Check out the full changelog for all the deets.

The update will start rolling out on April 15, the same day the Nemesis Expansion is due to be released. Stellaris is available on Steam, the Microsoft Store, and GOG.