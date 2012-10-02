Steam opens non-game software store

Valve quietly updated its Steam storefront today with its "Software" tab , selling utility, development, and benchmarking tools. Although Valve announced its move into non-game products as early as August , today marks the public availability of visual and structural development apps on the digital distribution giant.

Valve is still slowly furnishing its software catalog, but a few choice items for purchase include GameMaker: Studio, 3DMark 11, and ArtRage Studio Pro. Coupled with the recently launched Greenlight indie voting platform, and it appears Steam is gradually transforming into a one-stop destination for every facet of a game's creation process.

All software is 10% off for the first week. Additionally, GameMaker: Studio is free to use without purchasing a license, and has Steam Workshop integration. Aspiring developers, go make the next FTL, would you?