Steam database hacked. Encrypted credit card information and passwords compromised

Valve have just informed us that Steam's database has been compromised.
An IM is being sent out to all Steam users. Here are the details straight from Gabe:
Valve are investigating the situation. They mention that there's been no evidence of illegal credit card activity as yet, and that it's probably a good idea to change both your Steam passwords. To do that, access Settings from the Steam menu within the client.
Newell signs off his IM with sincerity: "I am truly sorry this happened, and I apologize for the inconvenience."
Steam joins a long list of high profile targets who have recently been targeted by hackers. Sony , Codemasters and Bioware have all taken the hit. Valve recently announced Steam Guard , designed to increase account security; Gabe even gave out his password to show off its true power. That makes us extra sad.
Click through for the IM in full.