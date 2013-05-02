Popular

Steam and GOG take 30% cut of revenue vs. Humble Bundle 5% says Fez creator

By

Deals between distributors and devs tend to be secretive affairs bound by legal tape, unholy rites and signatures of blood and the like, but Edge have spotted a tweet from the creator of Fez, Phil Fish, who encourages players to buy through Humble Bundle because "we get 95% of revenues as opposed to steam/gog's 70%"

A 30% share for these big digital distributors, then, if the figure's accurate. That's a significant amount if you like to know your money's going directly into developers' pockets. Fez landed on PC yesterday after a year-long wait. You can buy it through the Fez website Steam and GOG . The choice is yours.

Tom Senior

