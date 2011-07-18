Starcraft Universe trailer shows boss battles and Ultralisk mobs

Starcraft Universe, formerly known as World of Starcraft , impressed us with its pre-alpha footage before. Now it's back with an even more impressive video, spotted by ChaosSmurf on twitter. The last we heard of the mod, the creators were involved in a minor legal scuffle with Activision and Blizzard over the mod's name. That's all resolved now, so the team has been able to get back to creating some impressive new levels, including what looks like a set piece in which players defend a flying platform from Zerg attack. The mod is created entirely using the free editing tools bundled with StarCraft 2. Find out more on the StarCraft Universe ModDB homepage.