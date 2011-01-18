World of StarCraft mod turns StarCraft 2 into an MMO

The powerful editing tools that came with StarCraft 2 have been used to create tower defence games, first person shooters and even recreate Tetris, but none have gone as far as to turn StarCraft 2 into an MMO, until now. Below you'll find a video of World of StarCraft in action.

There's plenty of information on the mod on the World of Starcraft forums , including the team's ideas for new classes and abilities. The mod's still in pre-alpha stages, but it already looks pretty impressive. Check it out.

[via Reddit ]