StarCraft: Remastered will release this August for $15

Announced in March, StarCraft: Remastered is a revamped version of the original RTS featuring 4k graphics, improved audio and Battle.net support (or whatever they're calling that nowadays). All reports suggest it's shaping up quite nicely, but it won't be long before we all get a bash at it: the release date has been confirmed for August 14.

Not only that, but we know it'll cost US $15, and $21.95 in Australia. That gets you the game, as well as the Brood War expansion. Fans of the original will also notice the new addition of comic-book-style mission interludes.

Kwanghee "Waxangel" Woo had a look at the remaster for us today. "StarCraft: Remastered is the right game at the right time, arriving as a loving tribute to StarCraft: Brood War as it experiences a second renaissance in Korea," he wrote. "Tradition and modernity are often at odds, but Blizzard has balanced the two admirably." Read all of his impressions over here.

If you're in the mood for playing the original, then you're in luck: it's free. Or else, the remaster is available to preorder now.