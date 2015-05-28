StarCraft II: Legacy of the Void beta gets new air unit

If you're playing the StarCraft II: Legacy of the Void expansion beta, then you'll soon get access to a new Terran army unit. As part of patch 2.5.2, the mechanical air unit, known as Liberator, is capable of firing two missiles and "can be deployed to attack ground units", though this will penalise mobility and anti-air attack capabilities.

There's a long list of other tweaks and fixes as well, including improvements to chat functionality, and changes to the mini-map and gas geysers. The whole list is here, and it's extensive.

In beta since April, Sean Sands dished up some early impressions last month. "The big plan is evident in every corner of the current beta, and it only remains to be seen whether Blizzard can actually deliver on being all these different things to all these different people," he wrote in his preview.