StarCraft II: Heart of the Swarm beta has hatched

Unleash the swarm! The closed beta for StarCraft II's upcoming Heart of the Swarm expansion is alive and squirming. If you opted in to StarCraft-related beta tests on your Battle.net profile, you may be sitting on an invite already. I'm not as of yet, but Blizzard is getting a one week grace period until I start getting the shakes. Regardless, we've got some details on how testers are being selected.

"This multiplayer-only test will initially be limited to a select group of pro-gamers, members of the press, Arcade contest winners, and shoutcasters," Blizzard said in their press release . "We will soon be inviting other players to participate in the beta, so be sure you've opted in by clicking on the 'Beta Profile Settings' under the Account Management section of your Battle.net account."

The selection process takes system specs and activity into account, with the goal of having "a wide variety of players and system types." Opting in is only one way to gain access, though. Blizzard also plans to give away keys through promotions over the course of the beta, so keep an eye out.