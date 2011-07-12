Starcraft 2 region linking incoming. Quicker matchmaking, wider audiences, more friends

As reported on Blues News , Blizzard are planning on combining some of Starcraft 2's region-specific servers. It'll result in an improved player experience no matter where you're playing from.

European players will get to pressure the Russian community with their spooky builds. North Americans will battle it out with Latin American audiences, and the Korean fanbase will get to out-macro the Taiwanese. It's all scheduled for July 18 - the same week Season 3 is due to kick off.

The already excellent matchmaking system will benefit as a result. The wider audience will result in less waiting time for ranked games and more accurate matchmaking, no matter what league you're in. If you're a chatty player you could potentially make a bunch of new friends too.

Region management appears to be a contentious issue for e-sports developers. Blizzard combine, but League of Legend's Riot Games separate . Why can't we all kill whoever we want, whenever we want?* Things would be much simpler and friendlier that way.

For more on the update, check Blizzard's official FAQ .

*Blame the speed of light.