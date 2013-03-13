Animated Heart of the Swarm intro shows adorable Zerg who just want to lick you

Humanity's unspeakable doom never looked so cute. StarCraft II: Heart of the Swarm burst out of its cocoon yesterday, and its intro cinematic continues a Blizzard tradition of setting the scene with gorgeous animations. CarbotAnimations ' skillful hand-drawn replication of the intro's Zerg-on-Terran assault isn't as shiny, but if the derp-faced aliens and pudgy marines don't earn at least one giggle, then the Zergling vanquishing a soldier with a barrage of licks ought to. Now I'll feel bad whenever I blow up a Zerg base—all they wanted was cuddles.

You can find the rest of CarbotAnimations' shorts on YouTube .