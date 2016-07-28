Star Wars: The Old Republic's Knights of the Fallen Empire concludes next month

Have you been following Star Wars: The Old Republic's Knights of the Fallen Empire storyline? It's an episodic story expansion, whacked into the MMO free for subscribers, and it's final chapter is arriving in a couple of weeks. Specifically, on August 9 for "qualified" SW:TOR subscribers, and on August 11 for the stinky regular kind. There's a teaser trailer of course, but before that, here's the premise for the expansion's final chunk:

"In The Battle of Odessen, Arcann launches an all-out assault against the Outlander’s base. Still recovering from a shattering betrayal of the now-renegade droid, SCORPIO, the Outlander’s Alliance must rally to defeat Arcann’s forces in a desperate battle to determine the fate of the galaxy once and for all."

In addition to that story content, you can choose to join the 'Dark vs. Light' event for a bunch of challenges, to earn new rewards, and to make light side/dark side choices that will "ultimately impact the fate of the galaxy". Sounds like a lot of pressure! I might just sit here and eat space-crisps instead. Oh but I'll be missing out on a "unique dark or light side companion", if I complete the event's 'Eternal level'.

August 9/August 11. Mark it on your Star Wars-branded calendar. (Cheers, Blue's News.)