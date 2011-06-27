Popular

Star Wars: The Old Republic trailer takes on a mad king on Alderaan

The Old Republic Imperial Agent Sniper

The latest Star Wars: The Old Republic trailer shows a mission to depose a mad king on Alderaan. There are two major indications that the monarch's lost his marbles. A member of his own family has enlisted the group's help to take him off the throne, and he's wearing a very, very silly hat. To defeat him the four player team must launch a strategically foolish but awesome full frontal assault on his castle. For more footage of the game in-action, check out the Tatooine mission video , and find out more about The Old Republic's classes in our accounts of 17 hours spent with the Agent and the Bounty Hunter . You'll find the Alderaan trailer below.

