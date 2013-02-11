Star Wars: The Old Republic Relics of the Gree event trailer released

The Old Republic's Update 1.7 is going live on public servers tomorrow, heralded by the Relics of the Gree in-game event. Running February 12-26, the event will send players to the crashed Gree ship Grey Secant on the Western Ice Shelf of Ilum, former site of the game's large, outdoor PvP zone.

Update 1.7 is also introducing a faction reputation system, unlocking new titles and equipment. The TOR servers will be down for maintenance from 1:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. PST to apply the update. So if you're actually awake during that time (I hear it's actually normal in some parts of the world), you'll have some time to brush up on your Gree .