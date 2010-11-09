Popular

Star Wars: The Old Republic PvP detailed, video

Bioware have released a video detailing 'Warzones', a series of player vs. player scenarios that will have Imperial and Republic forces fighting for changing objectives across set battlefields. They've released a video detailing one such scenario. Set on Alderaan, it shows Republic and Imperial forces fighting for control of a devastating super weapon. You'll find the video below.

The super weapon both sides are fighting for is a huge planetary defence cannon, installed by the rich elite houses of Alderaan. The cannon is capable of wiping out entire fleets in orbit, making it a juicy target for both sides. The video shows a team of nine Imperial fighters taking on nine Republic warriors made up of a variety of classes, including the recently announced Imperial Agent . Check it out.

