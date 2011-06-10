Star Wars: The Old Republic dev diary shows an entire mission on Tatooine

Bioware have released a new dev diary for Star Wars: The Old Republic, showing a single mission on Tatooine from start to finish. We get to see exactly how the conversation system will work when completing missions in groups, and get a first look at land vehicles. For more in-game footage, check out the Eternity Vault Raid video , and why not treat yourself to the tremendous intro cinematic as well? You'll find the Tatooine video below.