Star Wars: Battlefront closed alpha leaks ten minutes of gameplay

By

Star Wars Battlefront

Above you can see ten minutes of raw, unadorned gameplay footage from Star Wars: Battlefront. The video belongs to YouTuber Jake McNeill, and confirms that yes, Battlefront is a shooting game that takes place in the Star Wars universe. The gameplay is almost entirely in third-person, and appears to take place in the Walker Assault Mode on Hoth, given the snow and all the Walkers you can see being assaulted.

Star Wars: Battlefront releases November 17. The video above is presumably taken from the game's closed alpha, but there's a beta coming in October that you might be able to get into – though no details on how have been announced yet.

Shaun Prescott

