Star Trek trailer introduces explosions, lizards, more explosions, tiny Spock

Even as the red rock of the planet materialised beneath their feet, they understood. Spock turned away and gazed at the horizon. He knew the odds even before joining Starfleet. He'd entered them into a multi-layered risk assessment matrix. He'd estimated the number of transporter trips he'd likely be required to take during his career, and weighed that number against the likelihood of a glitch. Kirk was silent. There was so much to say, but no way to say it. His friend had bathed in the cosmic rays beyond conventional reality, and shrunk in the wash.

Or he's just STANDING FAR AWAY. Either way, I've picked the only moment of the new Star Trek trailer that isn't exploding. That's because this is the game based on JJ Abrams glittering movie reboot of 2009, which has morphed into a third person cover shooter in the hands of developer, Digital Extremes. RPS have spotted a new trailer, which you can find below.

It's out on April 23 in the US and April 26 in Europe, shortly before Benedict Cumberbatch dons a trenchcoat and tears chunks out of future-London in Abrams' Star Trek follow-up, Into Darkness. That's in cinemas on May 17.