Star Citizen warping toward funding goal with nearly $500K raised

Chris Roberts' epic new space combat simulation project is going to take a lot of work and a lot of money to realize. The latter part is coming along: as of this morning, Roberts says Star Citizen has earned $455,590 of its $2M goal through tiered pre-orders at robertsspaceindustries.com .

Due to heavy traffic, the site is available intermittently, and a backup site sometimes appears but doesn't display the current funding - chances are high that it's at over $500K as I write. For more on Star Citizen, have a look at our preview of the prototype , the extended five-minute trailer , and our giant concept art dump .