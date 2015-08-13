Star Citizen Arena Commander free to play this weekend

Want to try Star Citizen without pledging any money? This weekend, you can have a go at the Arena Commander module for free by going to this site and using the code Gamescom2015 (thanks, Reddit). Don't worry about all the people saying it doesn't work; they copied and pasted the code and got some extra spaces in there somehow. I signed up for an account to test it, and it works just fine. Here's what you should get:

Apparently you'll be able to have a go on all flyable ships: race them, fight with them, or just admire how shiny they are. But you've only got until the 17th—that's Monday—to do so, and you have to sign up by the end of tomorrow.