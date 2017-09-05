Speed up your home network with a D-Link AC1900 router for $84

There are so many new high-end wireless routers models that it can be easy to overspend on more than you need. One way to avoid that is by taking advantage's of Amazon's sale price on D-Link AC1900 (DIR-878) router.

The D-Link router normally sells for around $115 to $120 but is currently marked down to $84. There are no coupon codes or mail-in-rebates to apply, just a nice discount.

Finding a router on sale isn't reason alone to buy it, of course. But in this case, the DIR-878 is still a fast model even though it's been eclipsed by faster specs (and higher price tags). Specifically, it delivers up to 600Mbps on the 2.4GHz band and up to 1,300Mbps on the 5GHz band.

This is a 3x3 router, meaning it supports three data streams for increased throughput. Like almost every router, it has a four GbE LAN ports on the back for wired connections. Unlike most routers, it lacks USB ports for hooking up external devices. That is something to consider if you like to plug in external storage devices or printers to share across your home network. Otherwise, no big deal.

You can grab the router on sale here.

Amazon also has deals on other D-Link routers, which you can access from the same link. One of them is D-Link's EXO AC2600 (DIR-882). It offers a bit more speed, more data streams (4x4), and USB connectivity (USB 3.0 and USB 2.0). It normally sells for around $150 but is on sale here for $105.

