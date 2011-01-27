Spector created Deus Ex out of Thief frustrations

Highly regarded developer Warren Spector has revealed that his sci-fi RPG epic Deus Ex was born out of his frustrations when working on Thief. Read on for more details.

The comments appear in Xbox 360 World magazine's 100 Secrets of Gaming feature, where Spector said that he was "so frustrated by Thief" and the way it forced players into combat, that it motivated him to produce a game where both combat and stealth were workable options to solve a situation. "Deus Ex exists today because I said, 'I'm going to show these guys that I can make a game where you can sneak and fight and make it work'" he said.

Spector had worked for a time on Thief whilst working at Looking Glass Studios but moved to Ion Storm in 1997, where he and his team set to work on Deus Ex.

"One of my goals for Deus Ex was - and I used to think about it this way - 'I want to shame developers; I want to shame my peers and force them to make different kinds of games'".

Spector explains in the article that he is pleased his quest for variety provoked other developers to take another look at what they could achieve, pointing out at the vast number of different game styles available today in comparison to years ago.

[via CVG ]