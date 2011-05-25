Popular

Space Marine trailer and screenshots have so much blood, Squigs confirmed

Destructoid have raided the Eye of Terror and brought back a new Space Marine dev diary showcasing some spectacular combat footage. If you thought Orks bled green, be prepared to be proved wrong in the most splattery manner possible. Relic have released another five screenshots from the game. You'll find them embedded below. Space Marine is shaping up very nicely, don't you think? We look forward to seeing more of it soon at E3.

Tom Senior

