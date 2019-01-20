Space dwarf co-op shooter Deep Rock Galactic lays out 2019’s new features and updates

It has been a bit since we peered down the mine shaft at co-op, Left 4 Dead-like shooting and mining experience Deep Rock Galactic , but it’s still chugging along ( and still a pretty good game ) without us. Like a vast spoil heap beside the space mines, Deep Rock just keeps accumulating features and updates, and it doesn’t seem like the developers have any intention of stopping soon. In fact, it’s clear they don’t, as a recent post lays out their intentions for an upcoming anniversary update and difficulty rework. Further, the post hints at updates and features to come later this year.

The first big change is the game’s difficulty, coming in an update to release on the 6th of February. It’s a complete reworking of the game’s difficulty from the ground up, including bug fixes and a new level, Hazard 5. That’s pretty serious, and the team expects you to need to relearn a lot. Further, the patch will add two, maybe three entirely new enemies, an upgrade system to non-weapon gear, and a Weapon Mastery feature that will let you unlock skins for your favorite guns.

Further in the future is a bit murkier, with updates scheduled for March, April, and May respectively. Some features outlined, but not confirmed, include daily adventures, new mutators, steam achievements, more new enemies and bosses, and a new mission type, among others.