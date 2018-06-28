Sony is "looking at possibilities" for total cross-platform play

When news emerged that the Nintendo Switch version of Fortnite supports crossplay with PC, it came as quite the surprise to some. Of the three major console platform holders, Nintendo has a reputation for being the most protective. Nonetheless, at the moment it's possible for players on Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC to participate in the same Fortnite battle royale matches.

The one notable exception is Sony's PlayStation 4. While it's always been possible for PS4, PC , Mac, iOS and Android players to compete and collaborate, Sony's device has always notably excluded Nintendo and Microsoft devices. In other words, Sony is the last remaining obstacle on the way to total crossplay compatibility in Fortnite, likewise in Rocket League.

This caused quite the fuss earlier this month: the restriction has been known since Rocket League released for Switch last year, but the popularity of Fortnite brought the issue to the fore. Sony released a fairly perfunctory comment a few weeks ago, but now, speaking at the Gamelab conference in Spain (via Eurogamer), a Sony executive has offered a glimmer of hope.

Asked about the company's crossplay policies as they pertain specifically to Fortnite, Sony Interactive Entertainment America CEO Shawn Layden had the following to say.

"We're hearing it. We're looking at a lot of the possibilities. You can imagine that the circumstances around that affect a lot more than just one game. I'm confident we'll get to a solution which will be understood and accepted by our gaming community, while at the same time supporting our business."

It's positive to hear that the possibility isn't off the table: many have long dreamed of total crossplay compatibility between all devices. With any luck, that could happen sooner rather than later, but the ball is in Sony's court.