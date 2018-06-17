Some joker has registered 'theelderscrollsvihammerfell.com' already

I remember when the internet was new enough that people could buy domain names before brands got hold of them, whether for a joke or for profit. The owner of windows2000.com only sold it to Microsoft when they promised to trade him bob.com, which they owned at the time, and mcdonalds.com was snapped up by a writer working on a Wired magazine story about "cybersquatting" in the mid-90s to prove a point.

It's a bit harder to beat the brands these days, and yet some prankster has already registered theelderscrollsvihammerfell.com. I'll let you check it out and enjoy the joke, such as it is, for yourself.

We don't even know for sure whether Hammerfell is where the next Elder Scrolls game will be set, although it's a good guess. We had a go at figuring out where it might be located ourselves. Meanwhile, if you're after some of the scant actual facts rather than rampant speculation, here's everything we know about The Elder Scrolls 6.