SOE and ProSiebenSat.1 part ways; European PS2, DCUO and EQ2 accounts must soon be transferred

Back in April, SOE launched an All Access subscription service designed to unify membership across SOE's free-to-play games—including Planetside 2, DC Universe Online and Everquest 2, as well as the upcoming Everquest Next, Landmark and H1Z1. In Europe, though, it's a less attractive offer. SOE's EU portfolio is more fragmented, as their existing games are managed and distributed by ProSiebenSat.1 Games.

That soon won't be the case. SOE and ProSiebenSat.1 have today announced that, going forward, all ProSiebenSat.1 accounts for SOE games must be migrated to Sony's service. For EU players of Planetside 2, DC Universe Online and Everquest 2, existing accounts must be transferred from July 1st in order to keep playing. In addition, SOE have removed their region lock, so new accounts can be created directly on their system.

"We constantly review community feedback via all channels and want to thank you for your ongoing dialog," write SOE and ProSiebenSat.1 in a joint statement . "On or about July 1, 2014, we will offer PSG players the opportunity to migrate their existing accounts to SOE account management, in order to continue playing SOE games. All earned status, characters and in-game coin will transfer with the account."

Payment details and personal information won't be transferred, and so will have to be re-entered on the new SOE version of transferred accounts. For those currently using both services, however, SOE say they are unable to merge the two accounts.

PSG account holders will have until September 28th to migrate their account.