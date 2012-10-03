Snayke: an action-puzzler inspired by the ancient mobile phone game

In the dark, dark period known as the late 90s, mobile phones used to be about two things: TEXTING IN ALL CAPS, and playing Snake. You don't see much of that any more now that everyone and their mum has an iPhone, but Snake is finally making a comeback with slime73's excellently titled Snayke .

While there's a Classic mode available for those who just want to relive the similarly monikered mobile game of yore, Snayke embiggens the concept with 100+ levels featuring obstacles such as linked blocks and teleporters. You can also create your own with the included level editor. It's all set to a wonderfully serene soundtrack that offsets the increasingly frantic action rather nicely.

At £2.99, it's hardly going to break the bank, but if you're on the fence there's a demo on the official site. The full game's available for download at Desura, while the peaceful piano-electronica soundtrack can be enjoyed independently here . If that's not enough serpentine action, we've also addered a gameplay trailer below.